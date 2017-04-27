NSPR News Brief: April 27

Here's your daily briefing...

Water, Water Everywhere: With reservoirs replenished after an epic rainy season and plenty of snow blanketing the mountains, state regulators yesterday suspended a rule requiring water districts to prove they had access to enough water to supply their customers for three years.

Dems Single-Payer Dance Continues: As President Trump starts the wind-up for another shot at repealing the Affordable Care Act, Democrats in the state Senate let a bill aimed at creating a single-payer health care system through a committee. Democrats have been flirting with similar efforts for 25 years, but only seem to deliver such bills to the governor’s desk when a veto is assured.

Diversifying Farm Support: The state Assembly’s Agricultural Committee approved a bill that would add ‘socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers’ to the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s official code and seek to provide more access to support and resources.

Dam Meeting in Gridley Today: Representatives of the Department of Water Resources will appear at the Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley this afternoon to present information and answer questions from the public about repair and reconstruction efforts at the crippled dam.

And on the California Report: More on California Democrats quarter century quixotic quest to bring a single-payer health care system to the state…Proposed cuts to the National Institute of Health could dim hopes for people suffering from mysterious and rare ailments…Proposed federal tax cuts could hurt California citizens who may have to pay more to make up for lower corporate tax rates…The Trump Administration is expected to order a study of boosting oil and gas drilling off the California coast. But are drillers even interested, and what about all the existing federal and state restrictions? Is this a threat, or merely a bluff meant to vex environmentalists?...And the National Rifle Association has filed the first in a series of lawsuits aimed at killing gun control legislation in California.