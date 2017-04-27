First In Series Of Public Meetings On Oroville Dam Repairs Today In Gridley

The first in a series of seven public meetings concerning recovery and repair efforts at the Oroville Dam is scheduled for this afternoon in Gridley. The meetings are being hosted by the California Department of Water Resources, the entity that manages the facility. According to the DWR, the public will be invited to ask questions directly to department leaders and experts. An informational session begins at 5:30 with a presentation and question and answer period starting at 6:30. The meeting will be held at the Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley. Similar meetings next Tuesday and Thursday in Oroville and next Wednesday in Marysville.