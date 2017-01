PSAs & Events

It took unprecedented upheaval in national politics to divert California Governor Jerry Brown’s State of the State address from its typical course. Instead of advocating for fiscal restraint and a few, new state policies, the governor used the annual speech Tuesday to lay out a broader vision of California’s role during a Donald Trump presidency.

The speech was Brown’s most extensive remarks about the new president since the election. And they came after Democratic legislative leaders, such as Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, have called for California to act as “resistance.”