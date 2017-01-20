PSAs & Events

The Shasta Serenade

With only two Shasta Serenades left (including this show) I’m playing some of my favorite singers and songs. You will hear Patty Griffin, Cheryl Wheeler, Merle Haggard, Chris Stuart, The Belville Outfit, America, Berkley-Hart, Coty Hogue, Chuck McCabe, and, of course, Chuck Brodsky. From the newer releases we’ll hear John Craigie and his new single, “I am California,” Shawn Mullins, Teddy Thompson and Kelley Jones, Anna Tivel, Adrian & Meredith, and out of the UK, The Black Feathers. There are many more as I gear up to say goodbye on my last show January 28 - it’s the last weekend of the month and the last Rock-a-Barry Weekend show.

  

Weekend Showcase: 'Amadeus' In Redding & Healing Arts In Chico

We talk with the director & cast from the play "Amadeus" produced by Axiom Repertory Theatre in Redding. We also find out about the Healing Arts celebration at Chico's Enloe Cancer Center, presenting artwork & poetry by cancer survivors -- we hear from the event's coordinator, one of the artists & one of the poets.

NSPR News Brief: Jan. 20

Here's your daily briefing...

More oversight first: Governor Jerry Brown is delaying the distribution of $9 billion worth of voter-approved school bond proceeds, saying the Legislature must create an independent financial audit of spending plans. Brown said some of the money from a similar measure a decade ago was used inappropriately.

Economists Predict More Slow Growth At North State Conference

Business and community leaders convened in Oroville yesterday for the 17th annual North State Economic Forecast Conference, hosted by Chico State’s Center for Economic Development.

The economists who spoke predicted another year of slow growth nationally, and highlighted issues Californians in particular should pay attention to.

But first, macroeconomist Dr. Robert Eyler of Sonoma State University addressed one topic undoubtedly on many attendees’ minds – the effects of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Here's The Latest On North State Road Conditions

Expect tough travel throughout the region as high winds, heavy rain and snow continue.

Currently, chain controls are required on the following highways:

Donald Trump’s Inaugural Address, With Footnotes By NPR

On Friday, January 20th, Donald Trump will be sworn into office as the 45th President of the United States.  NPR hosts Steve Inskeep and Audie Cornish will co-host special inauguration coverage from the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, DC, overlooking the presidential platform, from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. The program will feature the swearing in of the President and Vice President, speeches, newsmaker interviews, live reports from around the Capitol and the National Mall, and analysis from NPR’s Political Team. Click here for the NPR New Live Inauguration Coverage Blog.

The Downbeat

This was a fun show. Kicked it off with the Alabama Shakes and the Shins, shook it up with the Kinks and The Velvet Underground, a little Stevie Wonder was on tap and wrapped up the show with slow tune from Beck. I really enjoyed putting this one together and I hope you enjoy it, too. 

  

NPR Inauguration Day Live Blog

Make NSPR Your Inauguration Day Headquarters

On Friday Jan. 20, NPR will offer special coverage of all the events surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump including the parade, Trump's speech, the oath of office, the counter protests and the Inaugural balls – complete with insights and analysis from reporters in the field.

Blue Dot 41: Vera Rubin — A Life In Astronomy

astronomy.com

The year 2016 was noted for the number of celebrity deaths but in the sciences, there was one loss that was particularly notable. On this episode of Blue Dot we look back at the life of astronomer Vera Rubin – her pioneering work on the rotation of galaxies led to the discovery of Dark Matter. She also blazed a trail for other women to follow in the male dominated field of astrophysics. We are joined by her colleague and former student Risa Wechsler.

President Trump's First Stops: National Cathedral And CIA

California Rep. Maxine Waters Says She'll Fight Back Against Trump

Carly Fiorina Says 'We Need To Give Every President A Chance'

