PSAs & Events

The Yule Logs on Songs From Studio C

Season's greetings from Studio C! Today we’re joined by some of my personal favorite local musicians who make up "the best band in snow business," The Yule Logs. Eleven years ago the band set out with the mission to perform adaptations of traditional holiday songs and bring joy to people’s homes. We talk with the band about how that mission has changed, and their long career of celebrating seasonal holiday music. The Yule Logs have just wrapped up their eleventh season of performing holiday music, but will return again next year with a brand new album.