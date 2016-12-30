PSAs & Events

Weekend Showcase: Happy New Year!

By Dec 30, 2016

This week our program becomes a New Year's party as we play musical-theater scenes and pop songs about New Year's Eve.  

Nancy's Bookshelf: Eric Miller & Dan Barnett

By & Dec 30, 2016

Eric Miller is a freelance writer who writes about family life. He reads a Christmas story and a New Year's story, plus "The Dork" which was published in Hockey Player Magazine this month. Chico Enterprise-Record book reviewer Dan Barnett reads from his favorite books on local history which were published this past year.

Blue Dot 39: Vikram Ravi And High Energy Astrophysics

By & Dec 29, 2016
On this edition of Blue Dot, we talk to one of the brightest young stars in astronomy and astrophysics – Vikram Ravi. He’s a Millikan Fellow at the California Institute of Technology and he’s investigating some of the most mysterious and awesome forces in the Universe, enigmatic fast radio bursts emanating from beyond our Milky Way.

Cultivating Place: Heidrun Sparkling Mead

By & Dec 29, 2016

There is something inherently satisfying about a full circle – a completion – a beginning brought to its fullness and coming to its natural end, which leads right into the next beginning. This full circle satisfaction is true for cycles of the moon, cycles of the seasons and cycles of the field and garden. For me this is especially apparent at the Winter Solstice and, of course, the full circle of a calendar year. 

Common Ground For Common Good: Good News Rescue Mission – Journey Home

By & Dec 27, 2016

Journey Home is a ministry of the Good News Rescue Mission born out of the Safe City Project. It is designed to help people reconnect with family, employment and other opportunities that are located outside our community.

Songs From Studio C: The Yule Logs

By Dec 26, 2016

Season's greetings from Studio C! Today we’re joined by some of my personal favorite local musicians who make up "the best band in snow business," The Yule Logs. Eleven years ago the band set out with the mission to perform adaptations of traditional holiday songs and bring joy to people’s homes. We talk with the band about how that mission has changed, and their long career of celebrating seasonal holiday music. The Yule Logs have just wrapped up their eleventh season of performing holiday music, but will return again next year with a brand new album. 

The Shasta Serenade

By Dec 24, 2016

This Christmas Eve the Shasta Serenade will be filled with Christmas music. We’ll be playing songs from Johnny Mathis, Brenda Lee, Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters, Johnny Cash, Elvis, and Bobby Helms. New music from Jimmy Buffett (seems he’s missing his two front teeth), Marty Stuart laments that even Santa gets the blues, and Chuck Brodsky got nothing on Christmas. Christmas Americana style from the Shasta Serenade.


Weekend Showcase: Season's Greetings!

By Dec 23, 2016

Weekend Showcase celebrates the holiday season by playing musical-theater cast recordings and oddball novelty songs, all having to do with Christmas.

NSPR News Brief: Dec. 23

By NSPR staff Dec 23, 2016

Here's your daily briefing...

More Californians traveling for the holidays: Expect heavy traffic on California’s freeways and few empty seats on jetliners as record number of state residents travel for the holidays. According to AAA, 12.5 million Californians will spend the holidays away from home. Analysts attribute the numbers to higher economic confidence and bargain prices for gasoline.

NSPR News Brief: Dec. 22

By NSPR staff Dec 22, 2016
Here's your daily briefing...

