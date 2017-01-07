PSAs & Events

NSPR News Brief: Jan. 9

By NSPR staff 39 minutes ago

Storm hits hard in Lake Tahoe and Reno: Flooding forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes while mudslides closed down some roads in the Tahoe/Reno area – including all westbound lanes of Interstate I-80 near Donner Lake last night. According to the Associated Press, further road impacts are expected this morning along the I-80 corridor in Nevada between Reno and Sparks where the Truckee River is expected to rise about 10 feet above flood stage.

The Shasta Serenade

By Jan 7, 2017

This week on the Shasta Serenade we have music from Mollie O’Brien and husband Rich Moore, The Ballroom Thieves, The Infamous Stringdusters (with Lee Ann Womack), the T-Sisters (Big Room January 29), John McCutcheon (Big Room January 11, and for the Oaksong Music Society at the Pilgrim January 14), Chuck Brodsky (Oaksong Music Society at the Pilgrim January 28). We also have Paper Bird, The Hello Strangers, Mandolin Orange. I also play from Bob Dylan’s Fallen Angels – his contribution to the American Songbook.  We also pay our tribute to Elvis Presley whose birthday is January 8; he would have turned 82. After this show, there are only three Serenades remaining before I retire. Please be careful out there, and stay dry. I’ll be back January 14 with a new Shasta Serenade which will include music from Booker T. Jones (Saturday, January 21 at Laxson).


Weekend Showcase: Chico Ceramics Center & New Musicals On Broadway And In Movies

By Jan 6, 2017

We visit the Chico Ceramics Center to talk with the owner and with the director as they celebrate the center's second year of helping artists turn clay into art. We also listen to songs from new original musicals on the Broadway stage and the silver screen.

NSPR News Brief: Jan. 6

By NSPR staff Jan 6, 2017

#CAStorm: Winter Weather, Travel Resources

By NSPR staff Jan 6, 2017
NWS Sacramento

A series of storms beginning this weekend could bring flooding, road closures, and large amounts of snow to Northern California. Here are some resources you can use for ongoing weather and travel updates...

Nancy's Bookshelf: Paula Amen Judah, Jeremy Gerrard, & Dan Barnett

By & Jan 6, 2017

Castella poet and singer Paula Amen Judah recalls events in her childhood, narratives of joy and distress, in her collection of poems, Añoranza — Spanish for yearning, longing. Singer, songwriter, and poet Jeremy Gerard and his band, The Rugs have a new album, "Arrow and Bow." Dan Barnett, book reviewer for the Chico Enterprise-Record, reads a favorite poem from "Syllabus of Errors," the latest collection by Chico State philosophy professor and award-winning poet Troy Jollimore.

NSPR News Brief: Jan. 5

By NSPR Staff Jan 5, 2017

Cultivating Place: Sunset Western Garden Test Gardens With Editor Johanna Silver

By Jan 5, 2017

Happy New Year! For over 100 years Sunset magazine has been inspiring gardens and gardeners in the American West. This year marks the first full year for Sunset’s gorgeous, innovative new demonstration and display gardens at Cornerstone Sonoma. Join me this week when Cultivating Place converses with Sunset’s Garden Editor Johanna Silver - inspiring New Year’s resolutions for garden living. Join us.

Up The Road: Good Migrations IV – Whale Watching

By & Jan 4, 2017
Sam Beebe

This week we seek out the California, Western, or Pacific gray whale, one of the mightiest migrants of them all. A close-up view of the gray whale, California’s official (and largest) mammal, is a life-changing experience. When those massive, dark, white-barnacled heads shoot up out of the ocean to breathe, saltwater spray with the force of a firehose blasts up from their blowholes. That spouting is how you’ll first spot them all along the California coast—whether from whale vistas on land, or from onboard boat or kayak tours.

Updating: North State Road Conditions

By Jan 4, 2017

Updated 10:50 a.m. Jan. 4

Northbound Interstate 5 has reopened to passenger cars and other small vehicles with chains. Trucks and big rigs are being held at Fawndale, about 10 miles north of Redding. Passenger vehicles should expect delays up to three hours. Officials are expected to make an announcement about big rigs around noon today.

After being reopened at the Oregon line, southbound Interstate 5 is closed to all traffic at the junction with State Route 96 near Hornbrook due to a major accident.

Bears Ears Monument Is A Win For Tribal Food Sovereignty. Will Trump Undo It?

By Kristina Johnson 50 minutes ago

Seven years ago, the Navajo tribal council in southeastern Utah started mapping the secret sites where medicine men and women forage for healing plants and native people source wild foods. They wanted to make a case for protecting the landscape known as Bears Ears, a place not only sacred to their tribe, but to many other tribes in the region, going back thousands of years.

17 Reportedly Arrested In Connection To Kim Kardashian West Robbery

By 2 hours ago

French police have reportedly arrested more than a dozen people during raids linked to the high-profile robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian West in Paris last October.

During the robbery, a group of thieves burst into the private residence where Kardashian West was staying, held her at gunpoint, then escaped on bicycles with jewelry worth about $10 million.

Pope Francis Reiterates Support For Public Breast-Feeding

By 3 hours ago

Mothers should feel comfortable breast-feeding infants in public, Pope Francis said on Sunday, even if they are in one of the most sacred spaces in Catholicism.

Speaking at an annual ceremony to commemorate the baptism of Jesus, the pope addressed the families of 28 infants who were to be baptized in the Sistine Chapel. Some of the babies began to wail as the ceremony wore on, according to Vatican Radio:

