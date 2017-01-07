PSAs & Events

Updated 10:50 a.m. Jan. 4

Northbound Interstate 5 has reopened to passenger cars and other small vehicles with chains. Trucks and big rigs are being held at Fawndale, about 10 miles north of Redding. Passenger vehicles should expect delays up to three hours. Officials are expected to make an announcement about big rigs around noon today.

After being reopened at the Oregon line, southbound Interstate 5 is closed to all traffic at the junction with State Route 96 near Hornbrook due to a major accident.