PSAs & Events

Business and community leaders convened in Oroville yesterday for the 17th annual North State Economic Forecast Conference, hosted by Chico State’s Center for Economic Development.

The economists who spoke predicted another year of slow growth nationally, and highlighted issues Californians in particular should pay attention to.

But first, macroeconomist Dr. Robert Eyler of Sonoma State University addressed one topic undoubtedly on many attendees’ minds – the effects of Donald Trump’s presidency.