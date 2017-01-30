PSAs & Events

Common Ground For Common Good: Stable Hands

By & 15 hours ago

Stable Hands’ mission is to promote physical, mental, and social health through equine assisted activities and therapy.

NSPR News Brief: Jan. 31

By NSPR staff 21 hours ago

Here's your daily briefing...

Trump Refugee Ban Sparks Fierce Debate At California Capitol

By Ben Adler Jan 30, 2017
Protesters hold signs at Sacramento International Airport on January 29, 2017, at a demonstration against President Trump's executive order banning travel to the U.S. for refugees and immigrants from seven countries.
Andrew Nixon / Capital Public Radio

Protesters hold signs at Sacramento International Airport on January 29, 2017, at a demonstration against President Trump's executive order banning travel to the U.S. for refugees and immigrants from seven countries.

Andrew Nixon / Capital Public Radio

President Trump's executive order on refugees dominated the California state Capitol Monday.   The California Senate passed a non-binding resolution that called the action unconstitutional.

Democrats unanimously slammed the executive order.

NSPR News Brief: Jan. 30

By NSPR staff Jan 30, 2017

Here's your daily briefing...

The Final Rock-A-Barry Weekend

By Jan 28, 2017

This is the last Rock-a-Barry Weekend show folks – I’m now retired from the Shasta Serenade and The Rock-a-Barry Weekend Shows. Hope you enjoy the show crammed full of old rock n roll, R&B, country and pop music form the 40‘s into the 70’s. it has been a great deal of fun sharing my passion for Americana music over these many years. Remember, go out and see live music – it’s good for your health, and the health of the musicians too J. You can always see me at the Oaksong Society for the Preservation of Way Cool Music concerts in Redding, or the many other concerts and music festivals I attend each year. Until then, stay safe, and I’ll see you at the music.  


The Downbeat

By Jan 28, 2017
stereogum.com

This week's Downbeat was a little different. We heard a lot of (I hate using genres) synth-rock, dance-y stuff. I started off the show with some blues-y tunes the likes of Spoon, JJ Grey and Mofro, The Black Keys, Son Little and Caribou. Things were switched up when we got into bands like Tame Impala, Arcade Fire and Neon Indian. New Young Pony Club was also featured along with Passion Pit, Crystal Castles and The Juan Maclean. Ending the show were Beach House, Portishead and of course, Radiohead. All in all a little fun and a lot different. Enjoy!


Brown: Global Leaders Must Stop "Goofing Off" On Climate Change

By Ben Adler Jan 27, 2017
California Gov. Jerry Brown appears on PRI's "Science Friday" from the Capital Public Radio studios in Sacramento on Friday, January 27, 2017.
Ben Adler / Capital Public Radio

California Gov. Jerry Brown appears on PRI's "Science Friday" from the Capital Public Radio studios in Sacramento on Friday, January 27, 2017.

Ben Adler / Capital Public Radio

California Gov. Jerry Brown says it’s too soon to panic over global threats like climate change and nuclear terrorism – but he’s urging leaders to step up, and is continuing to criticize climate change skeptics.

Weekend Showcase: New Art At 1078 Gallery & 'My Fair Lady' At CTC

By Jan 27, 2017

We talk with artist Michael Mulcahy about his exhibit "The Monday Funnies," coming to Chico's 1078 Gallery. Mulcahy's odd & entertaining collages combine cartoons, bad ad art and colorful shapes & patterns. We also talk with cast-members from Chico Theater Company's production of the classic musical "My Fair Lady."

NSPR News Brief: Jan. 27

By NSPR staff Jan 27, 2017

Here's your daily briefing...

Big rains yet to reach groundwater: This winter’s generous rainfall has yet to percolate into the state’s receding aquifers according to the official US Drought Monitor, a publication of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That’s despite officials declaring the drought’s end in 30 of the state’s 58 counties. Groundwater accounts for between 30 and 60 percent of California’s water supply in most years.

President Trump's Tweets, Annotated

By NPR staff Jan 27, 2017
Chelsea Beck/NPR

President Trump tweets a lot. With tens of millions of followers on Twitter, Trump proposes policy, shares his latest actions and reacts to the news. But 140 characters rarely gives the full context. Here, we attempt to do just that for key tweets.

Loading...

Pages

Winter Travel

Check road conditions and be prepared before hitting the road.

Learn More

Winter Shelter

Safe Space Winter Shelter, a low-barrier program of the Chico Housing Action Team, will run this winter from December 4, 2016, through February 25, 2017.

Learn More

PSAs & Events

Community Calendar

Submit your organization's event to our new Community Calendar.

Submit Event

Latest NPR News

Which Genes Make You Taller? A Whole Lot Of Them, It Turns Out

By 5 minutes ago

When scientists first read out the human genome 15 years ago, there were high hopes that we'd soon understand how traits like height are inherited. It hasn't been easy. A huge effort to find height-related genes so far only explains a fraction of this trait.

Now scientists say they've made some more headway. And the effort is not just useful for understanding how genes determine height, but how they're involved in driving many other human traits.

In France, 2 Top Presidential Candidates Accused Of Misconduct

By 1 hour ago

French authorities are investigating allegations that conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon hired his wife for what was essentially a sham position.

He is accused of putting his wife, Penelope, on his parliamentary office payroll and paying her about $900,000 of taxpayer money over a 15-year period, according to the satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaine. Fillon also reportedly hired two of his children.

Hiring one's spouse is not illegal, reports NPR's Eleanor Beardsley, but "there's little evidence she actually worked."

Bunny Chow: South Africa's Sweet-Sounding Dish Has A Not-So-Sweet Past

By Alan Greenblatt 1 hour ago

It's an Indian dish you're unlikely to find in India.

Bunny chow is essentially a kind of bread bowl. You take a loaf of white bread, hollow out the middle and fill it with a curry, either vegetarian beans or some type of meat.

But not rabbit. The name "bunny" comes from the corruption of an Indian term referring to merchants. The dish has its origins in Durban, South Africa's third-largest city.

Read More News