The Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival Returns To The North State

Originally aired 7/13/17

Last weekend the Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival kicked off its 7th season in Hyampom, California. NSPR sent Nolan Ford to learn about the annual concert series and what North State residents can expect in the coming weeks.

2017 - Seventh Annual Summer Festival Series

All concerts are free and open to the public. Suggested donation of $20 per person.

Friday, July 14, 7:00pm Trinity Alps PAC, Weaverville, CA

Saturday, July 15, 2:00pm Pilgrim Congregational Church, Redding, CA

Friday, August 11, 7:00pm Trinity Alps Performing Arts Center, Weaverville, CA

Saturday, August 12, 7:00pm Pilgrim Congregational Church, Redding, CA

Sunday, August 13, 4:00pm Morris Graves Museum of Art, Eureka, CA

Tuesday, August 15, 7:00pm Langlois Cheese Factory, Langlois, OR

Friday, August 18, 7:00pm Classic Pianos, Portland, OR

Sunday, August 20, 2:00pm St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Salem, OR