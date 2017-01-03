Storms Delay Reopening Of SR 299

Caltrans says repeated winter storms are delaying efforts to reopen State Route 299, with officials adding another week to the current timeline.

“When we are able to work, that’s going really well,” said Trisha Coder, a Caltrans spokeswoman. “We just can’t be out there in a hard rain because of the instability of that hillside.”

The hillside, about 30 miles west of Weaverville, has been problematic, repeatedly spawning landslides. The most recent, Dec. 12, buried the roadway beneath one hundred thousand tons of rock.

Coder said a temporary detour around the slide is about half completed.

“We have crews working out there as weather allows, they are doing double shifts right now,” she said.

Contractors and the agency now believes they’ll be able to re-open the severed highway sometime between Jan. 15 and Jan. 21 with the inevitable one-way traffic controls.  

Caltrans

Caltrans: 299 Won’t Reopen For A Week

By Dec 14, 2016

Highway 299 is severed once again by a rockslide about 28 miles west of Weaverville, and motorists can expect pretty lengthy delays.

According to Caltrans, don’t expect to make the drive between Weaverville and Willow Creek until the middle of next week.

Trisha Coder is a spokeswoman for Caltrans.

“Monday morning we had a significant slide that brought down a lot of large boulders, and right after we cleared that we had a second slide that pretty much filled up our catchment area that we had built,” she said.

Drivers Should Expect Delays On 299 West of Weaverville

By Nov 21, 2016

Drivers heading west of Weaverville on State Highway 299 should expect 15 minute delays. One way traffic controls are in place at Big French Creek near Del Loma in Trinity County due a landslide last week.

Alternative routes are available, including Highways 3 and 36.

Caltrans has established a road construction hotline for those needing the latest information. It is (530) 225-3452. Other information is available on the Caltrans District 2 website, www.caltrans2.info and through Twitter after hours @CaltransD2. 