Songs From Studio C: TV Heads

TV Heads on Songs From Studio C

Today we’re joined by Los Angeles indie-rock band TV Heads. Before relocating from Northern California to pursue music full-time in LA, lead singers Sean Galloway and Angelica Tavella were already well-known for their past musical projects. Tavella performed for years under the name Nyx, and founded the Oakland record label OIM Records. Galloway’s prior band The Shimmies is beloved by many here in Chico, and he went on to write songs under the name Ave Grave. While on tour together with their solo projects, Tavella and Galloway realized it made more sense to just start a band together.

TV Heads will perform in Chico next Friday night at The Maltese with local acts Pat Hull and Surrogate.