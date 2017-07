Sunday Iris on Songs From Studio C

Today we’re joined by Chico folk duo, Sunday Iris. Vocalist Lisa Langley and Guitarist Dave Elke are both familiar names here in the North State. Langley has previously performed under the name Lisa Valentine, and Elke has a long history in Chico as a jazz guitarist and music educator. In fact, he was my guitar instructor nearly 17 years ago at Chico State. Oh, how the time flies...Langley and Elke recently released their debut album as Sunday Iris.