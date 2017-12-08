Songs From Studio C: Hanna Haas

Hanna Haas on Songs From Studio C

Today our guest is Portland songwriter, Hanna Haas. Growing up in a musical family encouraged Hanna to develop her voice at a very young age. When she was just eight years old her entire family sang together in an opera. After years of singing in her local community theatre, Hanna began developing her songwriting career first in Santa Cruz, then in Petaluma and now she finds herself in the artistic hub of Portland, Oregon. Hanna Haas’ debut EP Unstruck is available now through Spotify or her website.