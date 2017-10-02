Songs From Studio C: Evan Lanam

Evan Lanam on Songs From Studio C

Today our guest is San Francisco songwriter, Evan Lanam. NSPR first crossed paths with Lanam earlier this year at the annual South By Southwest Music Festival in Austin, Texas. Along with some friends, he treated our film crew to an impromptu performance of his song, “Breakable.” Lanam traveled all the way from San Francisco to experience the festival and perform as much as possible throughout the week in Austin. In the Bay Area Lanam is frequently offered last-minute gigs, and that's required him to develop some interesting techniques to assemble his rotating cast of support musicians.