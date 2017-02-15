Sign Up For Emergency Alerts In Your County, And Other Tips

By NSPR staff 1 hour ago

In the event of an emergency, quick and accurate information is key. Are you signed up to receive emergency alerts in your county? 

Other tips:

  • Follow your local public safety agencies on social media. Many entities use Facebook and Twitter to share important, up-to-date information with the public.
  • Follow along with your preferred local media source — whether it's the radio, newspaper, television, or online. Most news agencies also post daily updates on their Facebook and Twitter accounts.
  • Have an emergency preparedness kit ready to go in the event you have to evacuate.
  • Try to keep three-quarters of a tank of gas in your car at all times.
  • Be aware of road closures that may affect your travel. Have physical maps on hand.
Tags: 
Oroville Dam

Related Content

Evacuation Warning Remains For Communities Around Oroville Dam

By Capital Public Radio 8 hours ago

Evacuation warnings: 

  • Oroville Area: Downtown Oroville and Thermalito, the areas south of Lincoln Blvd on the west side of Lincoln to Ophir Road. 
  • All low lying areas around the Feather River, which includes Gridley, Biggs, Yuba City, Loma Rica, and anywhere south of Butte County along the River. We will provide more specific information later.
  • All jurisdictions of Yuba County and Sutter County

What Should Be In Your Emergency Kit?

By NSPR staff 5 hours ago

Being prepared means being equipped with the proper supplies you may need in the event of an emergency or disaster. Keep your supplies in an easy-to-carry emergency preparedness kit that you can use at home or take with you in case you must evacuate.

At a minimum, you should have the basic supplies listed below: