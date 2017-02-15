Sign Up For Emergency Alerts In Your County, And Other Tips

In the event of an emergency, quick and accurate information is key. Are you signed up to receive emergency alerts in your county?
- Butte: http://bit.ly/2krwOVN
- Yuba: http://bit.ly/2llfPnr
- Sutter: http://bit.ly/2lj3H6
- Glenn: http://bit.ly/2lSrTt6
- Shasta: http://bit.ly/2lSoXg5
- Tehama: http://bit.ly/2kLyRA3
- Siskiyou: http://bit.ly/2lQDxFT
- Colusa: http://bit.ly/2kzHqwV
- Plumas: http://bit.ly/2l9Acl6
- Lassen: http://bit.ly/2lleDA8
- Modoc: http://bit.ly/2lMGtX8
- Trinity: http://bit.ly/2lSlChd
Other tips:
- Follow your local public safety agencies on social media. Many entities use Facebook and Twitter to share important, up-to-date information with the public.
- Follow along with your preferred local media source — whether it's the radio, newspaper, television, or online. Most news agencies also post daily updates on their Facebook and Twitter accounts.
- Have an emergency preparedness kit ready to go in the event you have to evacuate.
- Try to keep three-quarters of a tank of gas in your car at all times.
- Be aware of road closures that may affect your travel. Have physical maps on hand.