Shasta Serenade Hour 1

This week on the Shasta Serenade we have music from Mollie O’Brien and husband Rich Moore, The Ballroom Thieves, The Infamous Stringdusters (with Lee Ann Womack), the T-Sisters (Big Room January 29), John McCutcheon (Big Room January 11, and for the Oaksong Music Society at the Pilgrim January 14), Chuck Brodsky (Oaksong Music Society at the Pilgrim January 28). We also have Paper Bird, The Hello Strangers, Mandolin Orange. I also play from Bob Dylan’s Fallen Angels – his contribution to the American Songbook. We also pay our tribute to Elvis Presley whose birthday is January 8; he would have turned 82. After this show, there are only three Serenades remaining before I retire. Please be careful out there, and stay dry. I’ll be back January 14 with a new Shasta Serenade which will include music from Booker T. Jones (Saturday, January 21 at Laxson).