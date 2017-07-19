Redding Police Gets New Interim Chief

Redding has a new interim police chief, and he’s a familiar face.

Peter Hansen spent 28 years with the Redding Police Department, three as chief, before he retired in 2011. Since Chief Robert Paoletti was fired by City Manager Barry Tippin in June, Captain Eric Wallace had been filling the position on a temporary basis.

Hansen’s interim position was approved by the Redding City Council at Tuesday night’s meeting.

He tells NSPR that Redding has changed since he left for Washington state following his retirement. He attributes a lot of what he sees as a growing homeless and crime problem to AB 109, and says his role will be to help the permanent new chief take the helm.

Hansen’s salary for the interim period, which is not to go past Nov. 19, will be $63,400. The deadline for applicants to apply for the chief’s position closed Monday. Tippin, the city manager, told the council that interviews will be held soon.