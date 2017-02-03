How Can Our Real Lives Be Ruined By Our Digital Ones?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Screen Time - Part II

Writer Jon Ronson says Internet commenters can behave like a mob — and believes it's time to rethink how we interact when we go online.

Jon Ronson is a writer and a journalist. For his latest book, So You've Been Publicly Shamed, Ronson spent three years traveling the world and talking to people who'd been subjected to high-profile public shamings on the Internet.

In a previous book, The Psychopath Test, Ronson explored the unnerving world of psychopaths. In his books, films and articles, Ronson explores madness and obsession of all kinds, from the U.S. military's experiments in psychic warfare to the obscene and the Insane Clown Posse. He wrote a column for the Guardian, hosted an essay program on Radio 4 in the United Kingdom and contributes to This American Life.



By the way, last week we asked for audio messages of your screen stories, about a time when your digital life bumped up against your real one. Here's some of what you said.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: I got text - pick up my phone and started texting back without ever waking up.

UNIDENTIFIED UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: One of the ladies in admin, like, cornered me while I'm working in the office and she's like, hey I saw that blog post that you wrote about us. I was like, what?

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: I spent a weekend with a girl translating our conversation through my phone.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #2: I snapchatted myself en route to dinner, and it was obvious that I lied to my other friends.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #3: It is ridiculous how much I hate this persona of this person online.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #3: And I said, sir, when the machines rise up, you will be the first one to walk willingly into their claws because a computer told you to go left and so you did.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #4: I was totally embarrassed. I couldn't believe that I had sent her this text. This is so unlike me to do this, and now I am about to marry her next year.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #4: The same is true for friends at work. I've got a good friend who - she met her husband on eHarmony, and it occurred to me that playground after playground must be populated by e-babies. The Internet seems to literally be making us. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.