Firefighters Keeping Busy: Blazes Near Redding, Orland And Chico

  • The Humboldt Fire which broke out Wednesday afternoon off Highway 32 and Humboldt Road in Butte County is now 95% contained.
    Cal Fire

Authorities in Chico responded quickly Wednesday afternoon as a brush fire erupted on the eastern edge of town, spreading across 150 acres. 

The fire spread quickly through dry grass and shrubs near the California Park area and was 50 percent contained by nightfall.  

Aaron Lowe, a division chief with the Chico Fire Department, said officials are still trying to figure out how it started. “The ignition source of the fire is under investigation, we’re still determining the origin and cause,” he said. 

Some areas were briefly placed under evacuation warnings as the fire grew. Firefighters from the city of Chico and Cal Fire responded quickly.  

“We had a high potential for structures after the fire crossed Highway 32," Lowe said. "We initiated evacuation warnings through Chico P.D. It is imperative that people have defensible space and that building construction meets code to prevent potential structure loss through [garbled] and direct flame impingement.” 

Firefighters stayed through the night to mop up hotspots and monitor conditions.  

Separately, residents were briefly evacuated from certain areas north of Orland in Glenn County after a wildfire burned near Stony Creek. Cal Fire aircraft were called in to make drops on both blazes.  

Meanwhile, the Laverne Fire, which broke out Tuesday west of Anderson, is now 70 percent contained. It has burned through 180 acres.

Brush Fire Burns Near California Park In Chico; Forward Progress Stopped

By NSPR staff 16 hours ago
Adia White

Cal Fire Butte County is reporting on Twitter that forward progress has been stopped in the 100-acre brush fire burning east of the California Park area of Chico, and that evacuation warnings have been lifted.  They say the fire is now 30 percent contained.

Evacuation warnings were previously in place for Stilson Canyon Road, Summit Ridge Terrace and Siena Ridge Loop.

There is a road closure on Highway 32 between Bruce Road and about 3 and half miles eastward to the intersection with Humboldt Road.

Containment Grows To 60% In Shasta County Laverne Fire

By 23 hours ago
Cal Fire

Firefighters continue surveying the damage and are beginning to mop up after a wind-whipped wildfire exploded across the Happy Valley area of Shasta County west of Anderson Tuesday.  

Cal Fire Public Information Officer Suzi Brady confirmed that five homes were utterly destroyed and two other buildings were significantly damaged despite an overwhelming response by local, state and federal firefighters backed by air tankers and helicopters dropping water and retardant.  