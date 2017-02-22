Emergency Repair Work Continues On Keswick Dam Road In Redding

Work on the storm damaged section of Keswick Dam Road in Redding should be complete in about two to four weeks. The emergency repair work may also be eligible for 100 percent reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Because of the emergency nature of the repairs the normal bidding process was waived and work began immediately after a council vote two weeks ago. Public Works Director Brian Crane says recent storms have completely closed Keswick Dam Road near Sulphur Creek.

"A culvert overtopped and eroded away part of the roadway,” he said. “We lost guardrail. We lost a water line. We lost half of our roadway section, and actually we are in danger of losing a 30-inch transmission water line, the only water line that comes from Buckeye water treatment plant to downtown.”

Crane says it should cost about $300,000 to update the 48-inch pipe to a 68-inch replacement. About 30 of 80 feet of the work has already been completed.

Other storm damage within the city of Redding includes about $300,000 worth of repairs needed on Park Marina Drive and $175,000 to the trail system. It's hoped that most of that money can be reimbursed by FEMA.