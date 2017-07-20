Related Program: 
Cultivating Place: Conversations on Natural History and the Human Impulse to Garden

Cultivating Place: The Wild Ornamental Buckwheats!

  • A flashy pink low growing native Eriogonum species thrives on a hot summer afternoon above tree line in the Yolla Bolly Wilderness of Northern California.
    Jennifer Jewell
  • Electric yellow Eriogonum umbellatum is a star of the spring show in a dry garden border at the Denver Botanic Gardens.
    Jennifer Jewell
  • The beautiful detail of the many small blooms in each inflorescence: nectar guides and structures. 
    Jennifer Jewell

In life, there are generalists and there are specialists. This week on Cultivating Place, we’re speaking with botanist Dr. Ben Grady about his work with ornamental buckwheats and the upcoming Eriogonum Society conference in Weed, California.

While you may not be familiar with the genus Eriogonum, I can promise you, once you meet these beautiful resilient native flowering plants, you’ll know they’re perfect for us generalist flower folk of American West (and all other summer dry regions of the world).

Cultivating Place

