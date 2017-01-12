Cultivating Place: River Partners

Originally aired 1/12/17

As a celebration of the many ways that one’s cultivation of place can benefit not only the individual cultivator – gardener or naturalist – this week on Cultivating Place I’m joined by John Carlon, president of River Partners, a nonprofit organization working to create wildlife habitat for the benefit of people (economically and environmentally), water (quality and conservation), wildlife and the wider environment (including benefitting agricultural productivity and quality) by restoring successional riparian corridors throughout watersheds of the Western United States.

For more than 15 years the work of River Partners, incorporating the research, science and methodologies of restoration ecology and agriculture, has restored and enlivened riparia (forested river edges) and floodplains along streams and rivers including the Colorado, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Merced, Otay, Tuolumne, Feather and Stanislaus rivers. The benefits will continue to enrich our lives for the next 150.