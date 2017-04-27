Cultivating Place: Energetic – The Dynamics Of Biodynamics At Fern Verrow Farm

Originally aired 4/27/17

Close to 21 years ago, a cordon blue trained chef and business woman named Jane Scotter left a busy city life in London and bought a farm. She was joined not long after by another professional chef, Harry Astley. Together the two have taken their 16 idyllic acres in Herefordshire, England and crafted a life fully integrated and interdependent with the land, its plants and animals, their food and their own sense of purpose. Their farm Fern Verrow, is not just any farm, it is a biodynamic farm and in 2015, Jane and Harry with the photographic assistance of Tessa Traeger produced a lushly reciped and photographed account of their journey and its richly depicted hows and whys.

I have always been fascinated by biodynamics — its earthy and yet otherworldly attributes and I’ve been eager to learn more. As we near that universal and ancient celebration of land and re-growth, May Day, Jane and Harry join us to share with us this week on Cultivating Place.