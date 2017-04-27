Related Program: 
Cultivating Place: Conversations on Natural History and the Human Impulse to Garden

Cultivating Place: Energetic – The Dynamics Of Biodynamics At Fern Verrow Farm

By & 2 hours ago
  • Jane Scotter and Harry Astley at Fern Verrow Farm.
    photographed by Tessa Traeger, all rights reserved and used by permission of the artist and Quadrille Press.
    photographed by Tessa Traeger, all rights reserved and used by permission of the artist and Quadrille Press.
  • A vortex of energized rain water used in biodynamic preparations such as Harry describes for the autumn horn manure preparation and Jane describes for the new year Three Kings preparation.
    photographed by Tessa Traeger, all rights reserved and used by permission of the artist and Quadrille Press.
    photographed by Tessa Traeger, all rights reserved and used by permission of the artist and Quadrille Press.
    photographed by Tessa Traeger, all rights reserved and used by permission of the artist and Quadrille Press.
    photographed by Tessa Traeger, all rights reserved and used by permission of the artist and Quadrille Press.
  • Fern Verrow farm (and the book) is organized around the seasons and around the cycles of the moon. The work done in each season and in each sign the moon is in at any time helps to determine what work is done in order to best harness the earth, water, air
    photographed by Tessa Traeger, all rights reserved and used by permission of the artist and Quadrille Press.
  • Jane and Harry’s hands grinding the regal and spice elements for Three Kings preparation.
    photographed by Tessa Traeger, all rights reserved and used by permission of the artist and Quadrille Press.
  • Horn manure preparation
    photographed by Tessa Traeger, all rights reserved and used by permission of the artist and Quadrille Press.
  • Spring fritters with garlic herb mayonaisse
    photographed by Tessa Traeger, all rights reserved and used by permission of the artist and Quadrille Press.
  • Elderflower cake
    photographed by Tessa Traeger, all rights reserved and used by permission of the artist and Quadrille Press.
    photographed by Tessa Traeger, all rights reserved and used by permission of the artist and Quadrille Press.

Close to 21 years ago, a cordon blue trained chef and business woman named Jane Scotter left a busy city life in London and bought a farm. She was joined not long after by another professional chef, Harry Astley. Together the two have taken their 16 idyllic acres in Herefordshire, England and crafted a life fully integrated and interdependent with the land, its plants and animals, their food and their own sense of purpose. Their farm Fern Verrow, is not just any farm, it is a biodynamic farm and in 2015, Jane and Harry with the photographic assistance of Tessa Traeger produced a lushly reciped and photographed account of their journey and its richly depicted hows and whys.

I have always been fascinated by biodynamics — its earthy and yet otherworldly attributes and I’ve been eager to learn more. As we near that universal and ancient celebration of land and re-growth, May Day, Jane and Harry join us to share with us this week on Cultivating Place.

Tags: 
Cultivating Place

