Related Program: 
Cultivating Place: Conversations on Natural History and the Human Impulse to Garden

Cultivating Place: Eliot Coleman and "The Four Season Harvest"

By & 3 hours ago
Related Program: 
Cultivating Place: Conversations on Natural History and the Human Impulse to Garden

It is mid-January. It is deep mid-winter, even in my relatively mild USDA zone 9, Sunset zone 8. While I am fortunate enough to have a year round Saturday Farmer’s Market available to me, my own home garden is looking spare. Which is at it should be this time of year, but it could be looking a little less spare while still remaining seasonally appropriate. One of MY new year’s resolutions is to strive to do a little better on this front. After the calendar year 2016, I would like to feel a little more self-reliant. Call me crazy - I’m strating with adding a few raised vegetable beds to my little home garden. For a little refresher course, I pulled out my trusty old “The Four Season Harvest” by Eliot Coleman (Chelsea Green, 1992), which was formative to my first on-my-own adult garden in the 1990s. 

 Today, I am joined by Eliot Coleman, esteemed plantsman, gardener and author based in Harborside, Maine where he lives and gardens year round at Four Season Farm. Eliot and his wife, Barbara Damrosch, (a noted gardener and garden writer herself - perhaps you follow her regular contributions to The Washington Post?) were early proponents and continue to be enthusiastic advocates for growing your own seasonally appropriate, sustainably tended, food year round – no matter where you live.  Eliot is also the author of "The New Organic Grower", and “The Winter Harvest Handbook".

Tags: 
Cultivating Place
gardening

Related Content

Cultivating Place: River Partners

By & Jan 12, 2017
Jennifer Jewell

As a celebration of the many ways that one’s cultivation of place can benefit not only the individual cultivator – gardener or naturalist – this week on Cultivating Place I’m joined by John Carlon, president of River Partners, a nonprofit organization working to create wildlife habitat for the benefit of people (economically and environmentally), water (quality and conservation), wildlife and the wider environment (including benefitting agricultural productivity and quality) by restoring successional riparian corridors throughout watersheds of the Western United States.

Cultivating Place: Sunset Western Garden Test Gardens With Editor Johanna Silver

By Jan 5, 2017

Happy New Year! For over 100 years Sunset magazine has been inspiring gardens and gardeners in the American West. This year marks the first full year for Sunset’s gorgeous, innovative new demonstration and display gardens at Cornerstone Sonoma. Join me this week when Cultivating Place converses with Sunset’s Garden Editor Johanna Silver - inspiring New Year’s resolutions for garden living. Join us.

Cultivating Place: Heidrun Sparkling Mead

By & Dec 29, 2016

There is something inherently satisfying about a full circle – a completion – a beginning brought to its fullness and coming to its natural end, which leads right into the next beginning. This full circle satisfaction is true for cycles of the moon, cycles of the seasons and cycles of the field and garden. For me this is especially apparent at the Winter Solstice and, of course, the full circle of a calendar year. 