Cultivating Place: Eliot Coleman and "The Four Season Harvest"

Originally aired 1/19/17

It is mid-January. It is deep mid-winter, even in my relatively mild USDA zone 9, Sunset zone 8. While I am fortunate enough to have a year round Saturday Farmer’s Market available to me, my own home garden is looking spare. Which is at it should be this time of year, but it could be looking a little less spare while still remaining seasonally appropriate. One of MY new year’s resolutions is to strive to do a little better on this front. After the calendar year 2016, I would like to feel a little more self-reliant. Call me crazy - I’m strating with adding a few raised vegetable beds to my little home garden. For a little refresher course, I pulled out my trusty old “The Four Season Harvest” by Eliot Coleman (Chelsea Green, 1992), which was formative to my first on-my-own adult garden in the 1990s.

Today, I am joined by Eliot Coleman, esteemed plantsman, gardener and author based in Harborside, Maine where he lives and gardens year round at Four Season Farm. Eliot and his wife, Barbara Damrosch, (a noted gardener and garden writer herself - perhaps you follow her regular contributions to The Washington Post?) were early proponents and continue to be enthusiastic advocates for growing your own seasonally appropriate, sustainably tended, food year round – no matter where you live. Eliot is also the author of "The New Organic Grower", and “The Winter Harvest Handbook".