Containment Grows To 60% In Shasta County Laverne Fire

Firefighters continue surveying the damage and are beginning to mop up after a wind-whipped wildfire exploded across the Happy Valley area of Shasta County west of Anderson Tuesday.

Cal Fire Public Information Officer Suzi Brady confirmed that five homes were utterly destroyed and two other buildings were significantly damaged despite an overwhelming response by local, state and federal firefighters backed by air tankers and helicopters dropping water and retardant.

Brady said firefighters were able to halt forward progress of the flames late Tuesday afternoon. All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted. Roadblocks are preventing non-residents from entering the area, while residents with valid identification are being allowed through.

Checkpoints remain in place at Hawthorne Avenue and Horsemans Way, Oak Street and Hawthorne Avenue, China Gulch Drive at Bohn B, Setting Sun Drive at China Gulch Drive and Saddle Trail at Laverne Lane.

The fire has burned through 150 acres. It is considered 60 percent contained. All air units have been reassigned. A total of 202 firefighters, backed by 15 engines remain on scene to mop up and monitor the fire. Officials remain concerned that hot temperatures, low humidity and strengthening winds continue to pose risks.