Containment Grows To 60% In Shasta County Laverne Fire

By 48 minutes ago
  • Cal Fire

Firefighters continue surveying the damage and are beginning to mop up after a wind-whipped wildfire exploded across the Happy Valley area of Shasta County west of Anderson Tuesday.  

Cal Fire Public Information Officer Suzi Brady confirmed that five homes were utterly destroyed and two other buildings were significantly damaged despite an overwhelming response by local, state and federal firefighters backed by air tankers and helicopters dropping water and retardant.  

Brady said firefighters were able to halt forward progress of the flames late Tuesday afternoon. All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted. Roadblocks are preventing non-residents from entering the area, while residents with valid identification are being allowed through. 

Checkpoints remain in place at Hawthorne Avenue and Horsemans Way, Oak Street and Hawthorne Avenue, China Gulch Drive at Bohn B, Setting Sun Drive at China Gulch Drive and Saddle Trail at Laverne Lane. 

The fire has burned through 150 acres. It is considered 60 percent contained. All air units have been reassigned. A total of 202 firefighters, backed by 15 engines remain on scene to mop up and monitor the fire. Officials remain concerned that hot temperatures, low humidity and strengthening winds continue to pose risks. 

fires
wildfires
Laverne Fire
Shasta County

City Of Redding Helps Battle Laverne Fire; More Agencies Relying On Mutual Aid

By 1 hour ago

Two-thirds of the Redding Fire Department was helping out on the Laverne Fire in Happy Valley Tuesday. 

Six of the city’s nine engines were deployed to the Happy Valley incident. Chief Gerry Gray says that with resources running thin, more and more agencies are relying on each other to provide mutual aid. We wanted to know what would have happened if a major incident broke out in the city of Redding at the same time.

Gray says Redding sent resources specifically to protect the city as the fire burned to the north.