Brush Fire Burns Near California Park In Chico; Forward Progress Stopped

Cal Fire Butte County is reporting on Twitter that forward progress has been stopped in the 100-acre brush fire burning east of the California Park area of Chico, and that evacuation warnings have been lifted. They say the fire is now 30 percent contained.

Evacuation warnings were previously in place for Stilson Canyon Road, Summit Ridge Terrace and Siena Ridge Loop.

There is a road closure on Highway 32 between Bruce Road and about 3 and half miles eastward to the intersection with Humboldt Road.