Blue Dot 81: Science Communicators Part 2

Blue Dot 81

It's Part 2 of our series on The Science Communicators. For some science majors, their love of nature knows few bounds and the thought of research in just one field of study wasn't appealing. What was is sharing their natural curiosity through the medium of YouTube and beyond. We talk to Ines Dawson from the U.K. and creator of Drawing Curiosity. Then we visit with Nick Lucid about his take on science where it is OK "to be a little crazy," on The Science Asylum channel. Then Nolan joins Dave to quiz him on some notable science reads of 2017. Find out what tome comes in Number One!