Blue Dot 64: Shelley Hall & Dave Thompson

Blue Dot 64

As we count down to the big event, the Eclipse Across America on August 21, Dave talks to two people preparing for a logistical challenge to say the least. One million visitors are expected to come to Oregon to be in the 65 mile wide path of the eclipse. Shelley Hall is the Superintendent for John Day Fossil Beds National Monument. It's remote location and limited infrastructure (there is no camping in the park unit) make for a particularly challenging opportunity for park staff and visitors alike. Shelly explains how the park is preparing for a large influx of visitors and shares her concerns and aspirations for the event. Then we chat with Dave Thompson from the Oregon Department of Transportation about their messaging campaign designed to keep people safe and traffic moving. Bottom line? It won't be easy -- especially if large numbers of people try to get to the eclipse path late and leave early.