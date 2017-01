Blue Dot 41

The year 2016 was noted for the number of celebrity deaths but in the sciences, there was one loss that was particularly notable. On this episode of Blue Dot we look back at the life of astronomer Vera Rubin – her pioneering work on the rotation of galaxies led to the discovery of Dark Matter. She also blazed a trail for other women to follow in the male dominated field of astrophysics. We are joined by her colleague and former student Risa Wechsler.