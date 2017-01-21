Women's March On Washington Goes Worldwide: Snapshots From Around The Globe

As the Women's March on Washington has swelled in support, attracting attention and supporters in the lead-up to Saturday's demonstrations, its name has become something of a misnomer.

Sister marches have been organized in all 50 states, and in countries around the world. They have been organized to express solidarity with the aims of the original march: opposition to President Trump's agenda, and support of women's rights and human rights in general.

Given the quirks of time zones, many of those marches kicked off before the event that inspired them. In Paris, London, Berlin, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Bangkok, Delhi, Cape Town, and other cities, protesters have already broken out their signs and pink hats in solidarity.

In Sydney, Australia, women, men, and children gathered in the city's Hyde Park carrying signs with slogans like "Bridges not walls," and "A woman's place is in the revolution." As protester Stef Vogt told The Sydney Morning Herald, "We want to send a sign to the women in the U.S. that we're all in this together."

But participants also say, this isn't just about Trump. Musician Amanda Palmer, who was in town to perform at The Sydney Opera House, spoke to the crowd gathered, saying, "Women's rights are not about women. They're about everyone. My son and husband are feminists."

Protesters also marched through central London from the US Embassy to Trafalgar Square, chanting and singing.

There were even "marchers" in Antarctica. Linda Zunas, a reseacher in a remote corner of the continent called Paradise Bay, told The Independent that she organized a group of 30 people with banners reading "Penguins for peace" and "love from seven continents."

