Wildfire Breaks Out Off Hwy 32 East Of Chico

Updated 9/25 at 1:00 p.m.

State Highway 32 remains closed in both directions just east of Chico as firefighters battle a now 50-acre wildfire. The fire is burning just east of the upper end of Bidwell Park, in the vicinity of the Big Chico Creek Ecological Reserve northeast of Altatina drive.

Cal Fire is reporting embers are being carried across the highway, closer to residential structures, but firefighters have so far been able to extinguish them before they can get established.

No evacuations have been ordered.

The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans are turning back eastbound traffic at Humboldt Road, four miles east of Chico, and westbound traffic at La Casanta, about eight miles east of Chico.

Firefighting aircraft are dropping water and retardant on the flames. The fire is being held to the north of the highway.

It was first reported shortly after 11 this morning.