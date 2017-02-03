Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Screen Time - Part II

About Philip Rosedale's Talk

Why build a virtual world? Philip Rosedale talks about the virtual civilization world he created, Second Life, and how virtual reality might only get better — and more integral to our lives.

About Philip Rosedale

Philip Rosedale is the founder of Second Life, a virtual civilization, which he created during his time at Linden Lab. Rosedale more recently founded High Fidelity, a company working on the next generation of virtual worlds.



GUY RAZ, HOST:

By the way, last week we asked for audio messages of your screen stories, about a time when your digital life bumped up against your real one. Here's some of what you said.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: I got text - pick up my phone and started texting back without ever waking up.

UNIDENTIFIED UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: One of the ladies in admin, like, cornered me while I'm working in the office and she's like, hey I saw that blog post that you wrote about us. I was like, what?

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: I spent a weekend with a girl translating our conversation through my phone.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #2: I snapchatted myself en route to dinner, and it was obvious that I lied to my other friends.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #3: It is ridiculous how much I hate this persona of this person online.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #3: And I said, sir, when the machines rise up, you will be the first one to walk willingly into their claws because a computer told you to go left and so you did.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #4: I was totally embarrassed. I couldn't believe that I had sent her this text. This is so unlike me to do this, and now I am about to marry her next year.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #4: The same is true for friends at work. I've got a good friend who - she met her husband on eHarmony, and it occurred to me that playground after playground must be populated by e-babies. The Internet seems to literally be making us. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.