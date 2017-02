Listen to Weekend Showcase

We talk with three members of the creative team behind "Uncle Dad's Art Collective presents Abbey Road" coming to Chico State's Laxson Auditorium on January 3 & 4. We also talk with two of the instructors from "ARTisme" (Art is me), a program of classes for Chico-area retired people to explore arts activities from drawing & painting to creative writing to improvisational theater.