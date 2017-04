Listen to Weekend Showcase

We talk with the director and with cast-members from CSU Chico's big spring musical "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," a snazzy toe-tapping satire of America's corporate world in the early 1960s. We also talk with artist/printmaker Michael Halldorson who, throughout the month of May, is displaying his surreal prints at Upper Crust Bakery & Cafe in Chico.