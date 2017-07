Listen to Weekend Showcase

We talk with Dr. Stephen Cummins (director of University Public Engagement at Chico State) about his new role as head of the Chico Arts Commission, an organization that makes arts-funding recommendations to the city council and promotes the marketing of Chico as an arts & culture destination. We also visit Riverfront Playhouse in Redding to talk with directors & actors from the theatre's double-bill of one-act plays.