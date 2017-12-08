Weekend Showcase: Butte Winter One-Acts & Pink Martini

Listen to Weekend Showcase

We talk with Butte College students about their "Winter One-Acts," staging four brand new short plays written, directed and acted by students. This collection of theatrical concoctions is on stage at Butte's Black Box Theatre. We also listen to holiday tunes from Pink Martini, the marvelous mini-orchestra from Portland whose music blends eclectic world-music, sophisticated cabaret, top-level musicianship and pure fun. Pink Martini has a concert at Chico State this Friday night.