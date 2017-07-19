WATCH: Security Camera Footage Reveals Rogue Goat At Colorado Office

On Monday morning, the employees of a Louisville, Colo., office arrived to a confusing scene.

Two glass doors of their office were smashed, suggesting a break-in — but nothing was missing.

A review of the security footage shows a goat appearing hell-bent on breaking through the Argonics Inc. office doors.

The action takes place over just two minutes on Sunday evening. The black-and-white animal begins to ram into one of the office doors. Wagging its tail, it repeatedly hurtles into the door until the glass shatters all over the sidewalk.

The goat then retreats – but almost immediately, it's back for more. After a half-hearted attempt at breaking a side window, it turns its attention to the second door of the office.

Appearing to grow angrier and more athletic, the animal lunges repeatedly, eventually breaking through the door and spraying glass over the office floor.

It's worth noting that the goat seems to have no interest in actually entering the office belonging to the polyurethane manufacturer. For just a moment, it coolly appraises the damage — then it turns and trots away.

The mayhem-causing goat appears to be part of a group running through Louisville. Three others are briefly visible on the security footage.

It wasn't immediately clear where the goats are now, three days later, though Bill Martin of the Louisville Police Department tells The Two Way that the goat's owner has been in touch with the business.

Martin said that goats would not be an unusual sight in this area, because they are sometimes deployed in nearby lots to help control weeds.

Employees initially theorized that the destructive animal may have been attacking its own reflection.

But Susan Schoenian, a sheep and goat specialist at the University of Maryland, posed a more straightforward theory to National Geographic: "He probably did it for fun!"

The magazine adds:



"She explains that goats are naturally curious and independent. Whereas sheep often seem to be content in the space they're given, goats are much more likely to try to make a run for it. Schoenian adds that horns, which grow on both male and female goats, are common tools the animals use to test out their surroundings. They're frequently spotted head-butting anything that piques their interest."



The video of the goat has certainly piqued the Internet's interest – it has more than a million views on YouTube.

