Wall Fire Evacuation Orders Lifted; 75% Containment Achieved

All evacuation orders and warnings related to the Wall Fire in the foothills above Oroville were lifted early yesterday evening. Cal Fire says the fire has burned through 6,033 acres. It is 75 percent contained.

Separately, a small, nearby 5-acre fire that burst out near the intersection of Rebie Way and Forbestown Road near Lake Oroville has been fully contained.

Meanwhile, firefighters have stopped the forward progress of three other fires that have burnt 60 acres near the intersection of Hammonton and Marigold Roads about a mile north of Beale Air Force base, the fires are considered 50 percent contained.

Calfire units including air tankers are also helping Forest Service firefighters battling a 20,000-acre brush fire that has consumed three buildings on the Eastern slope of the Sierra north of Doyle off of federal highway 395. Evacuation orders are in place for residences along Fish Springs and Winnemucca Ranch roads.

There are currently 18 active wildfires in California, only three are considered contained.