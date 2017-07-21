U.S. Is Preparing To Ban Citizens From Visiting North Korea, Tour Group Says

Young Pioneer Tours, which organized Otto Warmbier's fateful visit to North Korea, says it has been told the U.S. government is preparing to ban American citizens from traveling to the pariah nation.

"It is expected that the ban will come into force within 30 days of July 27," the China-based company said in a statement posted to its website.

According to Young Pioneer Tours, the new policy will include the threat of canceling the passport of any American who violates the ban, following a 30-day grace period.

We've asked the State Department about the news and will update this story when the agency sends an official response.

Another travel company that operates in North Korea, Lupine Travel, tells NPR that while it hasn't yet been contacted directly, "all we've heard is that apparently the Swedish Embassy have told a couple of other agencies that the ban is imminent."

The Swedish Embassy operates as a conduit between the U.S. and North Korea, which do not maintain diplomatic relations.

Up to now, the U.S. policy has been that it "strongly recommends against all travel by U.S. citizens to North Korea."

News of the ban comes on the heels of North Korea launching a new website that seeks to promote tourism to the country that's been at odds with much of the international community over its nuclear and missile programs.

As NPR's Colin Dwyer reported, "At least 16 Americans have been arrested by North Korean authorities in the past decade, according to the State Department — and that includes 'those who traveled independently and those who were part of organized tours.' "

Details of the travel ban that were provided by Young Pioneers match those supplied by Koryo Tours, another group that organizes visits to North Korea.

"This news has been expected but nevertheless is something of a shock," Koryo Tours said in a statement about the news, "and we're sorry for anyone who had planned a trip or who had hoped to visit and who now will not be permitted to do so."

News of the pending ban comes one month after Warmbier, 22, died shortly after his return to the U.S. from a North Korean prison.

The college student had been sentenced to 15 years in prison and hard labor for allegedly trying to steal a propaganda poster. He was arrested during a trip that was organized by Young Pioneer Tours — which said in June that it will no longer take Americans to North Korea.

