Updating: Water Levels Drop At Lake Oroville, Evacuations Remain In Effect

A tense night last night as 188,000 residents fled Oroville and surrounding areas downstream after authorities warned of imminent failure of the emergency spillway at Lake Oroville.

Engineers and officials with the Department of Water Resources desperately tried easing pressure on the weakened emergency spillway by sending more water down the crippled main spillway.

Those efforts have appeared to pay off.

Dan Olson is a captain with Cal Fire.

“We’ve opened up the controlled spillway, again, and so, what we’ve done is diverted water off the auxiliary spillway,” he said.

Officials increased the flow rate on the main spillway to about 100,000 cubic feet per second. The rate with which water was entering the lake slipped below 40,000 cubic feet per second last night.

Water ceased tumbling over the emergency spillway at about 9 p.m. Sunday and the latest update Monday from DWR’s website shows water levels remain lowered and off of the emergency spillway.

William Croyle is deputy director of the Department of Water Resources.

“The key here is again we want to maintain the system at a rate that doesn’t further degrade the infrastructure that we have,” he said. “That’s very important.”

But the danger is far from over. Officials fear that should the concrete lip of the emergency spillway fail, large amounts of water would cascade into the valley, inundating downstream communities and causing untold destruction.

Croyle said reports that crews were attempting to shore up the structure by dropping rock from helicopters were erroneous.

“We have not physically done any corrective measures adjacent to the emergency spillway,” he said.

Officials Sunday night said that although the situation is serious, damage to the emergency spillway wasn’t as bad as earlier thought.

With the situation still uncertain, but many lives potentially at risk, authorities began issuing evacuation orders Sunday afternoon.

During a press conference Sunday night, officials said they were carefully monitoring the integrity of both spillways and were prepared to react appropriately. Officials said also they would have to wait until first light today to fully assess the situation. Officials said they are trying to reduce the water level in the lake by 50 feet.

To aid the evacuations, officials last night reversed traffic on Highways 70 and 99, utilizing all lanes to move residents away from danger.

Evacuations orders will remain in place for all affected communities until more information is analyzed.

Gov. Jerry Brown issued an emergency order in response to the situation.

The California Highway Patrol dispatched an additional one hundred officers to the region to help maintain order.

Military Police are patrolling parts of Yuba County, with more than 20,000 additional troops from the California National Guard on stand-by.

Due to the situation all schools in Butte County except for those in Paradise and Chico school districts will be closed. Butte College will be closed, but Chico state will remain open. Public Schools in Yuba County are closed today in observance of President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.

For more information:

Butte County residents can call 872-5951

Sutter County residents can call 822-4988 or 822-7556

Evacuation Centers:

Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico at 2357 Fair Street

Neighborhood Church of Chico, 2801 Notre Dame Blvd. (no animals inside)

St. Johns Episcopal Church, 2341 Floral Avenue, Chico (small animals accepted if leashed and crated)

Paradise Alliance Church (CMA), 6491 Clark Road (small animals accepted, RVs allowed in Parking Lot)

Elks Lodge (Paradise) 1100 Elks Lane, Paradise - (no small animals accepted, RVs allowed in Parking Lot)

Glenn CountyGlenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E. Yolo St. Orland, CA (accepting livestock, no small animals, 40 RV sites)

Colusa County Fairgrounds in Colusa at 1303 10th Street

Alcouffe Community Center on Marysville Road, Oregon House

Glenn County Fairgrounds in Orland at 221 E. Yolo Street

Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley at 11228 McCourtney Road

Placer County Fairgrounds in Roseville at 800 All America City Blvd

Yolo County Fairgrounds in Woodland at 1250 East Gum Avenue

Sutter High School in Sutter at 2665 Acacia Ave

Citrus Heights Community Center in Citrus Heights at 6300 Fountain Square Drive

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted Sunday night that local Sikh Temples are open for evacuees.

Alternate Locations for RVs:

Rolling Hils RV Park, Corning

School Closures in Butte County:

Bangor Union Elementary School District, Biggs Unified School District, Durham Unified School District, Feather Falls Union Elementary School District, Golden Feather Union Elementary School District, Gridley Unified School District, Manzanita Elementary School District, Oroville Elementary School District, Oroville Union High School District, Palermo Union Elementary School District, Pioneer Union Elementary School District and Thermalito Union Elementary School District in Butte County. All of Butte County Office of Education offices and schools in Oroville will also be closed.

Butte College will be closed Monday.

Road Closures:

Southbound 149 at 99, Southbound 70 at 149, Eastbound 162 at 99, & 149 at Openshaw Rd. are all closed.

For those trying to travel between Oroville and Marysville on either Highway 99 or Highway 70, you will need to use alternate routes.

The California Highway Patrol has confirmed that southbound lanes on Highway 99 are closed starting at Durham-Pentz Road to south of Yuba City. The CHP says I-5 is the best alternate route for those heading south toward Sacramento.

On Highway 70, northbound lanes are closed starting in Marysville at Woodruff Lane. CHP said they do not have a northern end point to the Highway 70 closure at this time.