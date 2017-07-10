Top Stories: Trump Jr. Met Russian Lawyer; Leading Cardinal Faces Sex Charges

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Jr. Met With Russian Lawyer With Promise Of Damaging Clinton Information.

-- Prominent Cardinal Returns To Australia To Face Sex Abuse Charges.

-- Women With High-Risk Pregnancies Are More Likely To Develop Heart Disease.

-- NASA Spacecraft Gets Up Close With Jupiter's Great Red Spot.

And here are more early headlines:

Congress Returns To Face Health Care, Budget Matters. (Washington Post)

Partial Ceasefire Holding In Southwestern Syria. (Deutsche Welle)

Jordan, Kuwait Airlines Say U.S. Laptop Ban Is Lifted. (BBC)

At Least 18 Dead, 30 Missing In Southern Japanese Flooding. (Kyodo)

Hurricane Eugene Weakening As It Moves Away From Pacific Coast. (NHC)

China Begins Testing Space Station Habitat - In Beijing. (Reuters)

