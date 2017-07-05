Top Stories: Trump Heads To Europe; Fight Against ISIS In Mosul

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump To Discuss North Korea Crisis While In Germany For G20 Summit.

-- Airlines In Turkey And Dubai Cleared From Laptop Ban.

-- In Iraq, Fight To Retake Mosul From ISIS Appears To Be In Its Final Stages.

And here are more early headlines:

Iraqi Commander Insists A Few Hundred ISIS Fighters Still In Mosul. (AP)

Ukraine Says It Thwarts Second Cyber Attack. (Reuters)

China Asks Foreign Experts To Treat Ill Nobel Winner. (Wall Street Journal)

Gas Pipeline Explosion Kills 5 In China. (Reuters)

At Least 19 Killed In India Monsoon Flooding. (Telegraph)

Joey Chestnut Wins 10th Hot Dog Eating Contest. (ESPN)

Italian Farmer Makes Field Portrait Of Putin Ahead Of G20. (AP)

