Top Stories: Puerto Rico's Water Crisis; GOP Lawmakers Outline Tax Cut

-- No Electricity Means No Clean Water For Many In Puerto Rico.

-- Republicans To Unveil 'Middle Class' Tax Cut; Democrats See Windfall For The Rich.

-- Rockets Hit Kabul Airport After Mattis Arrives On Unannounced Visit.

-- Thai Supreme Court Sentences Former Prime Minister To 5 Years In Absentia.

Report: Saudi-Led Blockade On Yemen Devastating Civilians. (Human Rights Watch)

Veterans Affairs Needs More Funding For Private Health Program. (AP)

Ireland To Vote On Whether To Ease Abortion Laws. (New York Times)

Spanish Police Will Block Catalonia Independence Poll Stations. (Guardian)

U.S. Hit Canadian Aerospace Firm Bombardier With 220% Tariff. (CBC)

Texas Gov. Says Houston Has Enough Money For Repairs. (Texas Tribune)

U.N. Says 480,000 Rohingyas Have Fled Myanmar. (U.N. News Centre)

