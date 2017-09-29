Top Stories: Democrats Seek Dreamer Vote; Wray Installed As FBI Chief

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Democrats Try To Force Dream Act Vote, As GOP Rolls Out Conservative DACA Fix.

-- Trump Is No-Show For FBI Director Chris Wray's Installation.

-- Fears That Bridge Would Collapse Triggers Stampede In India.

And here are more early headlines:

Pentagon Sends Lt. General To Help Direct Puerto Rico Response. (Department of Defense)

Senator Criticizes Twitter For "Inadequate" Answers In Russian Meddling. (Recode)

Tillerson In China, Will Discuss North Korea. (VOA)

EPA Finds Hurricane Damage At Superfund Site In Texas. (Houston Chronicle)

Jon Huntsman Confirmed As U.S. Ambassador To Russia. (Washington Post)

Half Of Nigerian Schools Closed In Boko Haram Area. (UNICEF)

Tajikistan Bans Loud Wailing At Funerals. (Newsweek)

