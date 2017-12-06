Top Stories: California Fires Grow; U.S. Decision On Jerusalem

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- California Wildfires Spread, Spurred On By Strong Winds.

-- U.S. Decision On Jerusalem Sparks Anger And Concern.

-- Recount Likely In Close Atlanta Mayoral Race.

-- 'French Elvis' Johnny Hallyday Dies At 74.

-- British Intelligence Reportedly Foils Plot To Kill Prime Minister.

And here are more early headlines:

House Delays Stop Gap Spending Bill Vote. (The Hill)

Impeachment Articles To Be Introduced In House. (Washington Post)

Trump, Jr. To Speak Privately To House Intel Committee. (NBC)

Kirstjen Nielsen Confirmed As Homeland Security Secretary. (Politico)

Russian Lawmakers To Bar Certain U.S. Media From Chamber. (Reuters)

