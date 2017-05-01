Songs From SXSW Part 1

South By Southwest is a mecca for creative professionals from around the world. Every year in early spring thousands of musicians, filmmakers, innovators, and entrepreneurs descend on Austin, Texas to share ideas, network with like-minded people, and advance their creative goals. This year NSPR made the journey to see what great new music we could discover, and for the next several weeks we'll be releasing all the content that we recorded at the event.

We spent our first night of the music festival at the German Haus showcase where we enjoyed performances by three very different acts from Berlin. Here are the interviews and videos we recorded with each artist.

Slow Steve

Full interview with Slow Steve

Magic Island

Gurr

Full interview with Gurr

Following the German Haus showcase, we made sure to catch the hilarious antics of the world's only emo puppet band Fragile Rock. A standout moment from the performance was frontman Brently Heilbron's comical response to some technical difficulties during their first song. Keep an eye out for them in the coming months when they appear on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series.

Fragile Rock