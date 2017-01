Steep Ravine on Songs From Studio C

Steep Ravine is an Americana act based out of the Bay Area. Led by the songwriting of guitarist Simon Linsteadt, the band blends elements of folk, jazz, blues, and classical to create a sound all of their own. The band is in the process of completing their third full-length studio album, and is also responsible for curating the annual DIO (Do-It-Ourselves) Music Festival. We talk with the group about all this and more in this week's show.