Songs From Studio C: Jessica Malone

Jessica Malone on Songs From Studio C

Today’s guest is a rising star here in the North State. Based out of Sacramento, Jessica Malone has performed multiple times at the annual Bottle Rock Music Festival in Napa Valley, and is currently on a solo tour that will bring her through our broadcast region later this week. Jessica’s songwriting is often influenced by jazz and the blues, but she’ll tell you that she most closely identifies with the genre of folk. Jessica Malone’s latest album Miles Left To Walk will be available later this week and she’s scheduled to perform live here in Chico this Friday night.