Evin Wolverton on Songs From Studio C

Evin Wolverton is a singer/songwriter who first arrived in Chico about 10 years ago. Since then he has built a name for himself as one of the strongest creative forces in town, regularly appearing as a solo performer as well as a supporting musician for notable acts such as Pat Hull and the Uncle Dad’s Art Collective. Evin has also inspired many aspiring poets in the area by curating the online community known as the “1 Day Poem Club.”