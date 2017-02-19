Sheriff: Shasta County Should Prepare For High Water Levels On Sacramento River

Shasta County officials are urging the public to prepare for fluctuating flows on the Sacramento River as storms travel through the area.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation plans to begin reducing flows today due to expected heavier rain flow, according to a press release from the Shasta County Sheriff's Office. After the storms pass, the river flows will be gradually increased back up to 79,000 cfs to create adequate water storage in Shasta Lake as soon as possible.

Homeowners whose properties are adjacent to the Sacramento River should take precautionary measures such as moving personal property to higher ground and using sandbags.

Residents should watch potential rising river levels and have a plan to evacuate if necessary. Several local businesses and homes have already been affected particularly in the Park Marina Drive area.

Do not attempt to cross through roadways that have high standing water or pass-by road closures by vehicle or foot.

The Sacramento River will remain closed to recreational use and boating due to the fluctuating river levels.

If the Bureau of Reclamation determines that further increases are necessary beyond 79,000 cfs additional residents and businesses may be affected and the community notification system will be launched. All landline businesses and residents will be notified via phone call. If you do not have a landline and you are a wireless or VoIP (Internet Phone) subscriber, you must register to receive these notifications. To register visit www.shascom911.com and scroll down to the CodeRed link. Click on the link and follow the directions.

You may call 211 for public information if you have any questions.

For animal evacuations, please call 530-245-6065.

If you have an emergency, please contact SHASCOM at 530-245-6540 or 911.