Shasta Serenade Hour 1

This week I play a few of my favorites: The Austin Lounge Lizards, Adrienne Young with Little Sadie, Audie Blaylock (Bluegrass), Alison Krauss from 1997, and The Acousticats from 1992. We have newer tunesmiths too: The Dustbowl Revival, John Craigie, who has a new album coming out late this month, The T-Sisters (at the Big Room January 29), John McCutcheon (Oaksong Music Society, January 14) and much more.