Shasta Serenade Hour 1

This Christmas Eve the Shasta Serenade will be filled with Christmas music. We’ll be playing songs from Johnny Mathis, Brenda Lee, Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters, Johnny Cash, Elvis, and Bobby Helms. New music from Jimmy Buffett (seems he’s missing his two front teeth), Marty Stuart laments that even Santa gets the blues, and Chuck Brodsky got nothing on Christmas. Christmas Americana style from the Shasta Serenade.