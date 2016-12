Shasta Serenade Hour 1

This week on the Shasta Serenade we have an eclectic mix of secular and Christmas music, covering songs from Fats Domino, the Beach Boys, Parker Millsap and Sarah Jarosz. Music from a new duo based in Nashville, Adrian & Meredith and their album, “More Than a Little.” We also play music from Colvin & Earle, Sierra Hull, Sam Bush, The Brothers Landreth, Dale Ann Bradley, just to name a few.