Seth Berkley: How Can We Prevent The Next Epidemic?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Prevention.

About Seth Berkley's TED Talk

Since 1976, there have been two dozen Ebola outbreaks — yet there is still no vaccine. Epidemiologist Seth Berkley says vaccine development is the key to prevent future infectious disease outbreaks.

About Seth Berkley



Seth Berkley is an epidemiologist and the CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Gavi is a global health organization that improves vaccine access in developing countries.

Berkley is currently leading Gavi's efforts to provide vaccines to another 300 million children while building sustainable immunization programs around the world.

Prior to Gavi, Berkley led the development of HIV vaccines as founder and CEO of the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative.

