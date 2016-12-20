'Right To Try' Bill Allows Patients With Life-Threatening Illnesses To Try Experimental Drugs

Mike DeBartoli has been living with ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) for three and a half years.

“Course my hands don’t work and my arms are gone. And I can walk but very awkwardly and I’ve fallen quite a bit.”

The former Sacramento firefighter was diagnosed with the neurological disease on his 51st birthday and has since participated in clinical trials with no success.

Now, he wants to use California’s Right to Try Act.

The law allows Californians with a life-threatening disease access to drugs that have not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

DeBartoli says he sees no harm in trying those medications or procedures.

“They’ve invested their money and time trying to find a cure so being a lab rat for them is fine for me,” he said. “I might get the cure. Who knows.”

DeBartoli and his wife, Gina, say they hope the new law will not only lead to treatment for ALS, but also other diseases.

“That’s why Mike’s out, online looking for new possibilities,” she said. “So, now we have hope."

The average life expectancy for someone with ALS is two to five years, leaving DeBartoli with a small window of opportunity.

“It’s probably too late for me…”

“Don’t say that, we’re one step closer….”

Under Right to Try, manufacturers are not required to provide a drug, product or device. Insurers are also not required to cover the cost.

The law begins January 1.